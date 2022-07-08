Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PHD opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
