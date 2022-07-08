Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

PHD opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.