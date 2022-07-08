Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Up 6%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 148,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 202,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 47,233 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

