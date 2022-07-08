Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 473250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$22.60 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)
