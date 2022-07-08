Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 64,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 561,741 shares.The stock last traded at $37.83 and had previously closed at $35.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Get Premier alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.