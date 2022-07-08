Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Up 1.6%

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.98 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.79). 22,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 38,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £20.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.98.

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

