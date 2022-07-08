PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $936.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. PROG has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in PROG by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 395.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

