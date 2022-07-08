ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.57

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.08.

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

