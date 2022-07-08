Proton (XPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $37.55 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,087.36 or 1.00068292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,524,904,940 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

