Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 13,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 40,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

