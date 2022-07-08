Qcash Price Tops $0.0889 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Qcash has a total market cap of $40.89 million and approximately $45.70 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00113270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00767316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00032792 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

