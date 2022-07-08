QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.