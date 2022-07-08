Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 220,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 313,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 1,196.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

