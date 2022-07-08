Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

Quantum stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.28.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

