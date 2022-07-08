QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stake Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,461 shares of company stock worth $9,045,805. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

