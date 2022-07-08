Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $11.94 on Exchanges

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00294977 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.01775076 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars.

