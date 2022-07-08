Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Up 4.5%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 13,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on QUISF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.