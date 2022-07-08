Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Up 0.3%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.15. 115,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 154,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The stock has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 810,613 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

