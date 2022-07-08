Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Up 0.3%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.15. 115,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 154,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
The stock has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter.
About Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
