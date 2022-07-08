Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $257.12 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.01233070 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00121845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,564.32 or 0.99985412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002174 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.