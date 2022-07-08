Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.49 or 0.99935222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00042162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

