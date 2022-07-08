Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of RRX stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 312,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $333,305,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

