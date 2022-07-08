Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

