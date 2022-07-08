RioDeFi One Day Volume Reaches $734,264.00 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $734,264.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

