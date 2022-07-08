Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

