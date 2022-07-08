RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

