RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of RFM opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $24.77.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.