RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

