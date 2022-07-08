RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE RSF opened at $18.19 on Friday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

