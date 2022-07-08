Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 12,080 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $84,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

NYSE EW opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,115 shares of company stock valued at $19,783,897. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.