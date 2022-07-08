Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 14,464 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $72,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

NYSE:ALB opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

