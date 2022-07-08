Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 83,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $23,672,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

