Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,832 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.62% of Robert Half International worth $77,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King raised their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

