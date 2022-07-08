Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 60,662 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,662 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.48% of J. M. Smucker worth $70,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

