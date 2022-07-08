Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $87,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

