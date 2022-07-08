Rocket Vault (RVF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00121395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00781200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

