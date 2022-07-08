Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.97. 22,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,942. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

