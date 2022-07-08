Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New $137,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,171. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.21. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

