Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 704 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.82. 20,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.88 and its 200-day moving average is $249.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

