Royal Bank of Canada Trims Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Target Price to GBX 450

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 485 ($5.87) to GBX 450 ($5.45) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.69) to GBX 480 ($5.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 401.50 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 495.61 ($6.00). The stock has a market cap of £452.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,750.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 390.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (Get Rating)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.