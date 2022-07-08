RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $45.59 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

