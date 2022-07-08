Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a top pick rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.42.

Shares of TSE:RBY opened at C$3.33 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.14. The stock has a market cap of C$182.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

