Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €42.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.27) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($59.06) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €36.32 ($37.83) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.19 and its 200-day moving average is €44.41. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

