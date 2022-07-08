Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $1,058,183.20 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00.

SCU stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 305,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,451. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $536.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

