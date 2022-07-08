Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $54,375.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20.

SCU stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 305,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $536.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.00 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 586,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

