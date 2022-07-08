SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) traded up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. 20,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a negative net margin of 1,241.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SenesTech stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,180 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 4.75% of SenesTech worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

