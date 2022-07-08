Sentinel Chain (SENC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,160.00

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $87,744.25 and approximately $11,160.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

