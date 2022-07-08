Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Cardlytics comprises about 0.2% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $1,413,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $771.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $134.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

