Serengeti Asset Management LP Takes $256,000 Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Cellebrite DI comprises approximately 0.0% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,368,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $5.69 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

