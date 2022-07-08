Sernova (TSE:SVA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sernova in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sernova alerts:

Shares of Sernova stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. Sernova has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$343.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.