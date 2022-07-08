ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.9% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $497.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

