Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($1.94) target price on the stock.

Get DWF Group alerts:

DWF Group stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Monday. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The company has a market capitalization of £299.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.